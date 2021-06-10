PRINCE GEORGE, Va -- Aidan Bryant, rising Junior at Prince George High School, put local talent on national display with his June 1 performance on “America’s Got Talent” where he received unanimous praise from host Terry Crews and judges Howie Mandel, Simon Cowell, Sofía Vergara and Heidi Klum.
Bryant’s performance, which he choreographed himself, lasted for approximately two minutes where he displayed several aerial techniques to a rendition of ‘Shout’ by Tears for Fears and received a roaring applause from the audience. He would receive a unanimous four yeses from all of the judges.
“This looks like something you’ve been doing for generations in a family I mean it's amazing to think you can do something like this in two years,” said Sofía Vergara.
“I thought it was a ridiculously good audition, honestly it was just fantastic, this is exactly what we’re looking for on this show, good for you,” said Simon Cowell.
AGT is part of the Got Talent franchise created by Simon Cowell and is currently in its 16th season having premiered on June 21, 2006. The show draws on average around 10 million viewers per season, according to Wikipedia.
Bryan’ts talents for flexibility were discovered at a young age when he was able to do splits, handstands, backbends and could fold himself in half. By age 14, after being inspired by videos of PINK concerts and others on the internet, he decided to take his skills to the next level by hanging bed sheets to a tree in his backyard where he would practice aerial techniques.
“When I started it was just for fun, I didn't mean for it to go this far.” said Bryant. “My mom just said ‘don't fall’ and would watch me to be safe while I did it after school,”
Prior to his AGT performance, the only audience that had seen Bryan’t skills were at a campground at Misty Mountain Campground in 2019.
Being a large fan of AGT and wanting to show off his skills, then-15-year-old Bryant submitted a video audition similar to his televised performance to the show. Soon, he received an email confirming that he had been selected for the show and flown out to Pasadena, California.
“When I went on stage in front of the judges it felt like I was looking at a tv screen plus I was just a kid they had never seen before,” said Bryant. “But I wasn’t nervous, I just got in my zone and did my performance,”
Bryant orchestrates his entire performance. He choreographed all his moves and selected the music to it (a slow piano rendition of ‘Shout’ by Tears for Fears) because “it was dangerous and intense music which is what I wanted to portray to make it look dangerous,”
If approved to advance to the next episode, Bryant’s next appearance will be in August. According to Brant, viewers can expect his next performance to be a lot more dangerous because that’s what the judges seem to look for. Possibly something with spikes for fire while blindfolded.
In the future, Bryant hopes to use his skills to help others by opening up his very own dance studio to teach aerial techniques to others who wish to hone their skills in a safe way. Although this sounds ambitious, it's not surprising for those who know Bryant. He has already owned several businesses in his life.
The first time Bryant was featured in the Prince George Journal, he was nine-years-old and was interviewed for his Loom Bracelet business which he displayed at the county’s farmers market. He has also owned his own candy machine business which he placed within several stores.
Bryant’s entrepreneurial spirit shadows that of his father who owns his own lawn care business which serves the Tri-Cities Area.
“I’ve always just felt like I've always wanted to make my own money.” said Bryant. “I need to spend money and make my own money.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.