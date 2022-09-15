On Monday, August 29, assisted living facility, Fillmore Place in Petersburg received a letter of intent to deny license renewal from the Virginia Department of Social Services. In December of 2021 the facility was issued a provisional license only after failing its license renewal inspection.
A report on the Virginia Department of Social Services revealed continued failures, employee reports and pictures of residents living in horrid conditions that included mold, decay, garbage all over the facility and an enormous bed bug problem. Inadequate record-keeping and paperwork for both staff and residents was also noted such as, no prescriptions for the medications that some residents were taking could not be found in their records. People were taking some of their prescriptions without a diagnosis, a condition, or any other justification in the records. Sheets and comforters were stained and ripped covering the bedbug infested mattresses in numerous rooms, some rooms had no mattresses at all. Licensing staff found that the bathrooms were inaccessible in several room. In one room, a dresser was in front of the bathroom door. In two others, the door was nailed shut. The bathrooms were in states of disrepair or plainly unusable in most circumstances, slick with urine and water and sometimes covered in fecal matter. Broken and rusted toilets, missing doorknobs and more were detailed throughout the report.
According to state records, Fillmore's temporary license was scheduled to expire on June 11th. Provisional licenses are only permitted to be used for a maximum of six months before needing to be renewed. On May 23, Fillmore Place underwent examination for the renewal of its provisional license. But the facility remained open with no decision from the state for three months past the provisional license expiration date, while inspectors completed their investigation.
