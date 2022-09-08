For three months, the former Shoney’s restaurant on West Atlantic St. has remained vacant, but it seems that it won’t be the case for much longer. A familiar restaurant — Carolina BBQ and Chicken — plans to take over the space, moving from its prior location on Skippers Road.
Carolina BBQ and Chicken also has a location in Roanoke Rapids, North Carolina.
The Shoney’s closed permanently on June 5 of this year, making it one of many Shoney’s locations which have closed nationwide over the past decade.
It is not yet known when the new Carolina BBQ location is set to open.
