Virginia State University’s (VSU) Small Farm Outreach Program (SFOP) is hosting a virtual “Filing Farm Taxes” workshop for farmers and ranchers. Participants will learn tax management skills for their farming operations. Even if farmers hire a tax preparer to file their farm taxes, there is important information they need to know as producers.
The guest speaker is Darrell Tennie, who specializes in agriculture taxes and is founder and chief executive officer of The Tennie Group, LLC in Knightdale, North Carolina. Tennie will share information on farm-related tax topics, including new tax laws and changes, completing Schedule F, recordkeeping, reporting business expenses and deductions, managing enterprise sales, social security management, managing wages and working with nonprofits.
The workshop is open to the public, and will be held Nov. 19 from 9 a.m. to noon. To register, visit http://www.ext.vsu.edu/calendar, and click on the event.
