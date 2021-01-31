Cooperative Living magazine is accepting entries for its 19th annual Youth Art Contest, which is designed to showcase the best work of the youngest members of electric cooperatives in Virginia and Maryland. The theme for this year’s contest is “How My Pet Makes Life Better.”
Entries should reflect young artists’ conception of that theme.
The contest is open to children in kindergarten through fifth grade. Judges at the Virginia, Maryland & Delaware Association of Electric Cooperatives, which publishes Cooperative Living, will select first-, second- and third-place winners in each grade.
First-place winners in each category will receive a $25 gift card. The “Best in Show” artist will receive a $100 gift card and appear on the cover of the July issue of Cooperative Living, which will feature other winning artwork. The entry deadline is May 3.
“We started the Youth Art Contest to encourage youthful creativity and give kids a chance to show their art to the magazine’s 1.3 million readers,” said Cooperative Living Editor Steven Johnson. “Each year, our judges are impressed with both the quality and creativity of the students’ work.”
Artwork should be configured vertically (portrait style) on an 8 ½-x-11-inch sheet of white paper. Art can be color or black and white in any medium, including crayon, pen, acrylics, charcoal and pencil. No tracing or party pictures are permitted.
Please note: All entries should be submitted using the online form with full instructions at www.co-opliving.com/contests/youth-art.
Headquartered in Glen Allen, Va., the Virginia, Maryland & Delaware Association of Electric Cooperatives provides safety and training, communications and legislative services to 15 electric cooperatives serving the Mid-Atlantic region. For more information, visit www.vmdaec.com or www.co-opliving.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.