South Hill – Five years ago, before the new hospital was built, VCU Health Community Memorial Hospital (VCU Health CMH) Auxiliary pledged to donate $175,000 to the 2016-2017 Health Care For Life Capital Campaign. After several successful years of various fundraisers and gift shop sales, they voted to increase the amount by $50,000. Last week, the auxiliary members handed over their final check to complete the $225,000 pledge.
“I have always been amazed at what the CMH Auxiliary does for the community and hospital, before joining and definitely after I joined, and saw it in action,” said Kenny Pitts, VCU Health CMH Auxiliary President.
VCU Health CMH President Scott Burnette accepted the check, “We couldn’t be more pleased with the generous support we receive from our wonderful Auxiliary volunteers. These kind-hearted people not only give of their time and talents individually but are able to accomplish so much as a group.”
Ken Kurz, director of the CMH Foundation, said, “We often talk about how we couldn’t do all that we do without our Auxiliary. That statement has been tested the past 18 months as we fight our way through COVID. But this check shows you the resiliency of our Auxiliary members. Even when they we unable to be in the hospital physically helping us, they still held multiple online fundraising events and this final pledge payment is proof that the group is invaluable to VCU Health CMH.”
The purpose of the Auxiliary is to advance the welfare of VCU Health CMH through service to the hospital and its patients and through fundraising in a manner satisfactory to the hospital governing board and in harmony with the planning of the community.
The need for new members is great due to the pandemic. Only about 20 percent have returned. If you are interested in joining the CMH Auxiliary, you may email: CMHAuxiliary@vcuhealth.org. Applications for membership can be downloaded by visiting VCU-CMH.org and clicking on Our Story: CMH Auxiliary.
