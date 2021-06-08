LAWRENCEVILLE – Brunswick Academy honored the members of the Class of 2021 on Saturday, May 29, 2021 awarding diplomas to 31 graduates. The ceremony was held inside because of the threat of rain.
Brysen Alexandra Diefert gave the invocation.
Robert Tyler Creedle introduced the speaker, the Rev. Lee Foster, Tabernacle Baptist Church, South Hill, Virginia.
Rev. Foster shared an inspirational and motivational message. The focus of the message centered around the Apostle Paul and his commitment to follow Jesus Christ as Savior, a message that is still true 2,000 years later. He said Paul wrote letters to his apprentice, Timothy, encouraging him to keep the faith. Rev. Foster divided his message into three parts: remember what brought you here, failures will happen but learn from the failures, focus on what matters most – faith, family and friends.
Rev. Foster calculated the number of hours the graduates had spent in class during their lifetime. He said many have plans to enter college, technical school, the military or the work force. Rev. Foster said the graduates might wonder if he or she is ready?
He said the diploma means they can learn, adapt and overcome. He encouraged them to be willing to learn new things and trust that they are ready.
Rev. Foster said people are always rooting for the underdog, the one who comes from behind to win the race. He shared a story about a runner in the Olympics who was not going to finish the race but his father came on the field to help him. The race gained a lot of attention and was the race that most people remembered. Rev. Foster encouraged the graduates to learn from their mistakes.
Rev. Foster said the grades the graduates earned in school were important but the relationships they formed are more important. He said he often visits with people who are at the end of life and no one has ever told him they wished they had spent more time working and making more money. Many people have told him they wished they had spent more time with family and friends.
He said many reach a very special peace. Rev. Foster said God loves them and He wants them to love others.
“I am confident you will succeed. I am sure you will run the race and fight the good fight. I will pray for your success. Congratulations,” Rev. Foster said.
Franklin B. Myers, Chairman, Brunswick Academy Association, gave some statistics about the Class of 2021.
He said there are 16 females and 15 males. The graduates have given 2,100 hours of community service; 12 graduates have earned dual enrollment credits with Southside Virginia Community College and Liberty University; 2 graduates earned trade certificates from SVCC; scored 1105 on SAT; 25 will be attending a 4-year college or university and they earned $341,000 in scholarships.
Brady Jacob Talbert was the Salutatorian. He said it was an honor to be chosen and joked a little about the importance of learning how to conjugate a verb in Latin. He thanked his parents and family for their support. Brady encouraged his fellow classmates to remember people care and to remember the connections they made at BA. He encouraged them to have an open mind and an open heart and to set goals in life.
Brittney Weidman, Head of School, recognized the 16 legacy graduates: Aaryn Moore Babb, Holton Peebles Clary, Robert Tyler Creedle, Clyde Kenneth Greene, III, William Hunter Greene, Taylor Nicole Hill, Meredith Paige Lucy, James Russell Moody, Andrew Proctor Myrick, William Cole Owen, Dustin Arthur Roberts, Naomi Rose Sadler, Reagan Elizabeth Saunders, Kaitlyn Brooke Waller, Nelia Dawn Washburn and Christian Alexandra Williams. All are children of BA Alumni.
William Hunter Greene was the Valedictorian. He started his speech by sharing how much he hates to speak in public. There were many references to his love for his parents and grandparents. Hunter mentioned Mr. Ottaway, a teacher, who encouraged him to study engineering. Hunter said their senior year had been challenging because of COVID. He said some classmates had lost loved ones to COVID. Hunter said while there many obstacles, they overcame those obstacles and learned important lessons. Hunter encouraged his fellow classmates to always give their best effort and to appreciate the small things in life. He quoted Abraham Lincoln who said it is not the number of years in your life, but the life in your years that counts. He wished them the best.
Awards were presented: Clyde Butler Memorial Award – Brady Talbert, Karen Clary Memorial Math Award – Paige Lucy, the William Carlton Connell, Jr. Memorial Scholarship – Samuel Capps, the Charles Noel Cross Memorial Award – Naomi Rose Sadler, the Raymond S. Daniel Memorial Endowment – Colonial Agricultural Educational Foundation Scholarship – Hunter Greene, Adam Harrell Memorial Scholarship – Samuel Capps, the Angela Christine Harris Memorial Award – Neila Washburn, the Charles Holton Harrison Memorial Award – Andrew Myrick, the James N. Settle Scholarship – Brady Talbert, Allison Clary Walker Memorial Award – Nelia Washburn, Muriel M. Wright Memorial Scholarship – Brysen Diefert, the Arts and/or Sciences Award – Naomi Rose Sadler, College Board National Recognition Award – Brady Talbert, Daughters of the American Revolution Citizenship Award – Brady Talbert, The Halie Dru Sadler Scholarship – Brady Talbert, the Brunswick Academy Parent Teacher Organization “Caught” Program Scholarship – Amanda O’Berry, the Brunswick Academy Parent Teacher Organization Community Service Award – Cole Owen and Reagan Elizabeth Saunders, Woodmen of the World History Award – Hunter Greene.
For more information about Brunswick Academy call (434) 848-2220 or visit www.brunswickacademy.com
