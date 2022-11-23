LAWRENCEVILLE – Brooke A. Keesee, 29, from Louisa, Virginia and Tiffany Nicole West, 25, from Ashland, Virginia are charged with possession of a Schedule 1, II Controlled Substance on Oct. 31, 2022.
Captain Brad Evans with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office said at 3:16 a.m. Deputy T. K. Lewis responded to a call on Christanna Highway regarding two female subjects fighting in a resident’s driveway. The reporting party lives between Fort Hill Road and the Brunswick County Visitor Center. The reporting party described the vehicle as a gray Honda. Lewis spotted the vehicle. Lewis identified the driver as Keesee and the vehicle was also registered to her. West was the passenger. The two said they had a verbal altercation nothing physical happened.
Evans said at 4:17 a.m. Deputy King with the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office arrived with his K-9. He ran the K-9 around the vehicle and the K-9 positively alerted to the vehicle for narcotics. Lewis and Sergeant Peter searched the vehicle and located a dollar bill with a white substance on the passenger’s side of the vehicle. A glass vile with a rock-like substance and a small bag with orange pills were also located. Lewis located 2 glass viles in the driver’s side floor board and one more glass vile in the center console. The viles were packaged and had some small rock-like substance. Another glass vile with a white substance was located in the center console.
After locating these items West was advised that she was under arrest and she was detained in the back of the patrol car. She was read her rights.
Keesee was questioned and read her rights. She had trouble maintaining eye contact and continued to deny any wrong doing. Keesee stated various times that the drugs belonged to a guy named Cody.
West was questioned again. She stated that Cody had given the drugs to them because they were going to take him to Kentucky.
Lewis inventoried the items. Lewis transported West to the Meherrin River Regional Jail and Officer Coles transported Keesee to the Meherrin River Regional Jail. A warrant for possession of a Schedule I, II Controlled Substance was obtained for Keesee and she was held on a $5,000 secured bond. Two warrants for possession were issued for West and she was held on no bond. The magistrate stated it was for not being forthcoming with honest answers.
Evans said that after returning to the office the reporting party brought a multi tool and a phone that were found in her driveway. These items were added to the inventory.
While Lewis was looking in his patrol vehicle beside the cage he located two capped syringes and these items were added to the inventory. After finding these items in the patrol vehicle Lewis reviewed the car camera from the cage. West pulled out what appears to be a lighter and is holding it in her hand while in the cage. At approximately 4:57 a.m. West pulls what appears to be two syringes from under her shirt and shoves them into her pants. At approximately 5:01 a.m. West reaches through a small crack in the cage of the patrol vehicle and appears to either be trying to slide something through or take something from the inside of the patrol car. Photos of the items found were saved and camera footage was also saved.
