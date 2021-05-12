WASHINGTON – Congressman A. Donald McEachin (VA-04) today issued this statement on the hacking of the oil and gas pipeline and its subsequent impact in Virginia.
“I am aware of a suspected case of price gouging in my district and there may well be others. If you think you are a victim of price gouging or see a gas station with exceptionally high-priced gas, you should call the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection hotline at 1.800.552.9963. Price gouging is illegal," McEachin said.
“I would also call on Virginians not to panic and fill their gas tanks if it’s not needed. This creates long lines at the pump and contributes to heightened feelings of panic and concern and could potentially artificially create shortages. While there are some stations that have run out of fuel, there is sufficient gasoline available in the Commonwealth. Moreover, the pipeline is expected to be back up and functioning by the end of the week.
“Finally, I call on the federal government to thoroughly investigate this hacking and to take whatever measures are necessary to ensure it doesn’t happen again and that other infrastructure facilities, from pipelines to nuclear plants and power grids, are hardened and protected from hacking and malware. Americans' lives and livelihoods must not be at the mercy of foreign and/or criminal actors.”
