Ricky Dunn has been in Greensville County a long time. He was born and raised here.
He moved to New York City in 1976, but moved back to the area in 1989. Dunn first retired in 2009 after 20 years working for the Department of Corrections. The next few years were spent working a number of part-time positions for the County. In 2013, Dunn accepted a job as the Housing Coordinator for Greensville County – a job he still holds to this day.
Dunn spoke about the various projects he and the Housing Dept. staff have supported in recent years.
“Recently I have assisted individuals applying for funds through the Virginia Rent and Mortgage Relief Program,” Dunn said. “RMRP is designed to support and ensure housing stability across the commonwealth during the coronavirus pandemic.”
Depending on availability of funds and household need, the RMRP may provide financial assistance for rent or mortgage payments for eligible households whose income has been affected by the COVID pandemic. This includes financial assistance for rent or mortgage payments past due beginning April 1, 2020 and onward.
As someone whose position requires a great deal of face-to-face interaction, Dunn said the COVID-19 pandemic has presented numerous challenges.
“This job requires a lot of one on one contact with program beneficiaries, staff meetings, and housing inspections,” Dunn said. “Staff has had to adapt and employ the proper social distancing protocols that have been recommended during this awful pandemic. “
The Housing Dept. is currently implementing Phase VI of the Washington Park Community Development Project. The County received funding from the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development (VDHCD) for the final phase of the program. This funding is being used for housing rehabilitation and reconstruction, storm water improvements, roadway improvements and the installation of sidewalks with curb and gutters, as well as additional streetlights.
Dunn said the project fits perfectly within the County’s Comprehensive plan to address the need for affordable housing and proper infrastructure.
Dunn said he is gratified knowing that through his work, families in Greensville County have obtained decent and affordable housing.
“Being that we live in a fiscally distressed area, many residents cannot afford to make the repairs to their homes that are needed,” Dunn said. “Eventually these houses become unsafe or unfit to live in. I believe that everyone should be afforded an opportunity to have safe, decent, affordable housing. Greensville County realizes that safe, decent and affordable housing has a direct impact on social issues, such as school attendance, drug activity, neighborhood health, teenage pregnancy, work ethic, poverty, and economic opportunity.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.