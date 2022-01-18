Virginia, along with the rest of the United States, is currently in the grip of the worst COVID-19 surge yet thanks to the Omicron variant, causing residents to scramble to get themselves tested. In response, the Crater Health District has scheduled several public community testing events across southern Virginia throughout the month of January.
CHD will hold a free public drive-thru testing event at 709 West Atlantic St. in Emporia on Friday, Jan. 21 from 10 a.m. to noon. This was originally scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 19, but has been moved.
Drive-thru testing at this location will be performed by appointment only. Personal identification is not required to receive a test but is recommended. To pre-register and receive an appointment, or for more information on testing events, call the Crater Health District at 804-862-8989.
Residents 12 years and older can also get tested for COVID-19 at the CVS Pharmacy located on West Atlantic Avenue. All tests performed at this location must be scheduled through the CVS website. However, be warned that timeslots are filling up fast.
For a list of testing sites near you, visit the Virginia Department of Health’s website at vdh.virginia.gov or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-829-4682).
