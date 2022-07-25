A two-car pile-up involving a car and a tractor trailer forced local authorities to shut down northbound traffic on Highway 301 on Tuesday afternoon to free a trapped driver. The incident occurred just after 12:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon near Greensville County’s industrial park section. Officers from the Greensville Volunteer Fire Department arrived to find debris strewn all over the road and a car pinned under a tractor-trailer.
The northbound lane on Highway 301 was shut down with traffic controlled by officers from the Greensville County Sheriff’s Office, as rescue workers from the Fire Department worked to free the unfortunate driver. According to the report from the GVFD, the extrication was performed “without any further harm to [the] female occupant.”
The Greensville Volunteer Rescue Squad rendered aid to the sole occupant of the vehicle. The female was transported by Air Care Eagle medevac service to an HCA trauma center in Richmond where at last word she was listed in serious condition. No others were injured.
It was reported that the female’s vehicle struck the tractor-trailer that was leaving the Greensville County Industrial Park.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.