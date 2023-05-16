Average gasoline prices in Virginia have fallen 2.5 cents per gallon in the last

week, averaging $3.31/g today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 4,081 stations in Virginia. Prices in Virginia are 22.2 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 99.8 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 4.0 cents in the last week and stands at $3.97 per gallon.

