Greensville County Sheriff’s Deputy Stanley Cole is new to the community, and even newer to the Sheriff’s office. He has only lived in Emporia since 2016, and is one of three new deputies to join the department in the last few weeks.
Cole, 33, was born and raised in Queens, New York. He said his parents moved the family to North Carolina after the Sept. 11 terrorist attack on the World Trade Center in 2001.
“They were tired of it,” Cole said.
Cole remembers the morning of 9/11 and the moments just after the attacks.
“It was pretty hectic,” he said, “especially when it happened, we were getting pulled out of school. It was weird when it happened because I didn’t know what was going on. I just saw my teacher walk out and he started breaking down crying. It was just really tragic.”
After 15 years in North Carolina, Cole relocated to Emporia in 2016 when he began working at Greensville Correction Center. It was his first experience in law enforcement. Cole said what stuck with him the most from his time at GCC was his work with inmates – talking with them and helping them to make the best of their situations.
Cole officially swore into the Sheriff’s office on July 6. He said the move to his new role as deputy was about being able to better serve the community he has become a part of.
“[The transition was about] being out and about in the community and wanting to be seen more often,” Cole said, “knowing that I’m making a difference.”
He said he is also excited to learn more about the history of Greensville County and the City of Emporia. In his few years in the area, Cole has been inspired by how tight knit the people of the community are with one another.
“Everybody seems to know each other,” he said. “It’s like people that you know, they know these other people that know you.”
Cole joked that if Facebook didn’t exist, Greensville County would be just fine. Everyone is only one connection away from everyone else.
“’Oh you know this person? I work with this person,’” Cole said. “’This is your nephew? I worked with your nephew for a couple of years.’ Even though I wasn’t raised down here, I feel like I’m more connected.”
Since moving to Emporia, Cole has gotten married. He looks forward to serving the close community of Greensville County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.