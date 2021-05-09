May 9-15 is National Women’s Health Week. Starting with Mother’s Day, we celebrate mothers and those who are like mothers to us because of their selfless acts of service and unconditional love they give their families and others.
“Women make sure everyone else is healthy but can’t find time for themselves,” said Terry Wootten, RN, MSN, CNM, of CMH Women’s Health Services. “Women wear so many hats and play so many roles inside and outside the family, that they put themselves last and do not take care of themselves. It’s time to encourage the women in our lives to take care of themselves because they deserve it.”
Especially because of the past year with the pandemic, a lot of women are feeling exhausted, mentally strained and lonely, despite being around their families. They haven’t been able to relax and recharge by getting together with friends. Be creative this Mother’s Day and give the women in your life the time to do what they need to do safely, however that works best for them.
Make sure they are taking care of themselves from a physical standpoint. Skin and cervical cancer screenings should be part of an annual physical, along with blood work to check for cholesterol and blood pressure screenings for heart health. The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists recommends yearly mammograms starting at age 40. The American Society of Colon and Rectal Surgeons and the American Cancer Society recommends regular colorectal cancer screenings at age 45. Osteoporosis is a real challenge for women. Bone density testing should begin no later than age 65 – sooner if there are risk factors.
We recommend that women participate in these screenings because we selfishly want to keep them around to be there for us. All the screenings listed above can be completed right here in South Hill with VCU Health Community Memorial Hospital. Call (434) 584-2273 to make an appointment with a primary care provider or specialist and visit vcu-cmh.org for more information on services.
