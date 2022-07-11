LAWRENCEVILLE — On Saturday, at approximately 11:11 p.m. the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office received a call reporting that a shooting had occurred on Rose Drive near Mallard Crossing in Lawrenceville. Deputies, along with emergency medical personnel quickly responded to the area. A single male victim was located lying on the side of the roadway suffering from injuries associated with a gun shot wound. The victim was identified as Keon Lee Singleton, 18, of White Plains, and was pronounced dead at the scene. The Medical Examiner’s office was contacted and the victim was transported to Richmond for autopsy.
Investigators responded to the location, processed the crime scene, and collected evidence. This incident is actively being investigated but no arrests have been made at this time. It was reported that hundreds of people were in attendance at the family hosted event and dozens of people were around during the shooting incident. We are asking for anyone that may have witnessed any part of this tragedy to please come forward and contact the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office at (434) 848-3133.
