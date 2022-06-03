On the second Friday in August, golfers fill the golf course at the Emporia Country Club to play 18 holes and spend a day in fellowship. They have a good time with other golfers. It’s all part of the Beta Sigma Phi Sorority Golf Tournament, and it’s the primary fundraiser for the Beta Sigma Phi sorority.
The second Friday in August is the annual time of the golf tournament. However, the impact of the outing continues as the calendar changes to a new year in January. The proceeds raised from the golf tournament get redistributed to community organizations in Emporia-Greensville. Beta Sigma Phi sorority member Janice Palmer handed out most of the checks last week.
“Beta Sigma Phi gives every year from our fundraisers to organizations that are doing good works for the community,” Palmer said. “We’re giving $200 and $300 checks to these organizations. We have 12 of them that we are giving to today.”
Beta Sigma Phi donation recipients are the Emporia Animal Shelter, Emporia-Greensville Humane Society, Family Violence and Sexual Assault Unit, Meherrin River Arts Council, Greensville Volunteer Fire Department, Jarratt Volunteer Fire Department, Rise Against Hunger, Family YMCA of Emporia-Greensville. Greensville County Commission on Child Safety, Operation Christmas Child, and Hospice.
The sorority sisters also host a barbecue fundraiser each year to supplement their fundraising for the community. Beta Sigma Phi provides scholarships to high school seniors. The success of the events is paying off for the community. With the pandemic impacting everyday life in Emporia in the summer of last year, Palmer worried the fundraising success could decline.
“We actually raised more money this time than we have before, and we had more donations to give,” she said. “With the conditions in place I think we did pretty well. We hope we can continue to do this every year.”
The sorority sisters will be working toward next year’s donations to community organizations soon as they prepare for the 2022 Beta Sigma Phi Golf outing.
As always, the golf outing is slated for the second Friday in August, which falls on Aug. 12 this year.
