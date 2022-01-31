SUSSEX-COUNTY — On Saturday, at approximately 2:23 a.m., the state police investigated a two-vehicle crash that resulted in the death of a Florida resident.
The traffic crash occurred on Interstate 95, northbound, at the 32 mile-marker in the right lane.
The preliminary investigations reveal that a 2016 Freightliner, driven by Jean Balazar, was struck in the rear by a 2018 Freightliner, driven by 45 year old Alcides Garcia Olmes, of Orlando, Florida. Due to the impact of the crash, Olmes died upon impact.
Due to the debris on the road and damage of the vehicles, northbound I-95 was shutdown for a spell, and traffic was rerouted around the debris.
This crash investigation is still ongoing at this time.
