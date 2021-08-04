EMPORIA – August 4, 2021 – Colonial Downs Group announced today a formal court order has been issued placing pari-mutuel gaming on the Emporia ballot this fall. This follows a successful petition drive to gain signatures of at least 5% of the registered voters in the city asking that the matter be placed on this fall's ballot.
Aaron Gomes, Chief Operating Officer of Colonial Downs Group, stated, "We are already seeing tremendous enthusiasm and support for what we want to bring to Emporia. We plan to deliver well-paying jobs, millions in new tax revenues to the city, and a new form of entertainment with a lot of fun at the same time! We've been so heartened by the warm welcome and partnerships we have built in localities across the Commonwealth, and we hope to do the same in Emporia."
Rosie's Gaming Emporiums have found tremendous success already in Richmond, Hampton, Vinton, Dumfries and New Kent County. Rosie's also recently opened a new game room in Collinsville. As partners in those communities, Rosie's generates economic development, employs local team members and gives back to local causes and programs. Colonial Downs Group will now launch a public awareness campaign in Emporia to share more with voters about specific plans and to encourage support during early voting and on election day.
William Johnson, City Manager of Emporia, remarked, "We are extremely pleased to see this project move forward. Rosie's will be a great addition, generating important jobs and over $600,000 in new revenue for schools, parks and recreation, and community programs. I encourage Emporia registered voters to embrace this opportunity for our city!"
About Colonial Downs: Colonial Downs Group is a proud business operator in Virginia, employing more than 1,000 team members in the Commonwealth and paying over $30 million in annual salaries, wages, and benefits. Rosie's Gaming Emporiums® in Richmond, Hampton, New Kent, Vinton, and Dumfries offer innovative historic horseracing (HHR) gaming technology and full card simulcasting. Colonial Downs racetrack in New Kent County hosts live thoroughbred racing on two nationally renowned surfaces, including the Secretariat Turf Course, the widest turf course in North America at 180 feet wide and on a 1 1/4 mile dirt track, and second in length to only the world-famous Belmont Park. Colonial Downs Group has made a $300 million investment in the Commonwealth of Virginia. The company pays more than $32 million in annual state and local taxes plus an additional $12 million in racing industry payments annually.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.