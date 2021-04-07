RICHMOND—From beautiful blooming daffodils to farm veterinarians, Virginia Farm Bureau’s weekly Real Virginia television program is offering a variety of feature stories this month.
Farm Bureau’s video crew travels to Gloucester County to explore a hallmark of spring—the bright yellow daffodil. Often among the first flowers to bloom in late winter, the daffodil has been springing up in the area for centuries.
Ever wondered what it’s like to be a farm veterinarian? Working as a large animal veterinarian isn’t easy, and farm vets are in short supply. Watch the show to see the vital role these professionals have on farms, and the challenges and rewards they experience.
Real Virginia also delves into how “safety first” is a mantra for those living in farm country, and viewers will get an in-depth look at Warren County’s versatile agricultural enterprises in April’s County Agriculture Close-up. Burke Moeller, video producer for Farm Bureau, interviews local farmers and others to investigate the role agriculture plays in the county, which sectors are most prevalent, and how the industry is changing.
Real Virginia focuses on Virginia agriculture with a consumer audience in mind. The program airs nationwide at 3:30 p.m. on the first Saturday of each month on RFD-TV on Dish Network and DirecTV, and on selected cable outlets around the state. It airs weekly on WBRA Roanoke, WHRO Norfolk, WVVA Bluefield, and WTKR Norfolk, and on the first and third weekends of each month on WVIR Charlottesville and WRLH Richmond.
Watch Real Virginia anytime online at youtube.com/user/VirginiaFarmBureau.
