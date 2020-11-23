Beginning the week of Nov. 16, Greensville County Public Schools librarians will be bringing books to students’ homes as part of their new program “The Reading Ride.” The vehicle will be positioned in different sites across the district on Tuesdays and Thursdays, where students can pick up and return books from the schools’ libraries.
The Reading Ride program was created as part of a larger measure of a GCPS initiative to increase literacy and phonics comprehension in students while virtual learning continues through the end of the first academic semester on Jan. 21.
Here are the dates and locations of The Reading Ride van:
Tuesday, Dec. 1, Dec. 15 & Jan. 12
12 – 12:30 p.m. – Skippers Post Office
12:45 – 1:15 p.m. – Cain’s Mobile Park
1:30 – 2:00 p.m. – Brook Ridge Apartments
2:15 – 2:45 p.m. – Spring Hill Village Mobile Home Park
2:45 – 3:15 p.m. – Washington Park Store
Thursday Dec. 3, Dec. 17 & Jan. 14
12 – 12:30 p.m. – Woodruff Store
12:45 – 1:15 p.m. – Scottsdale Trailer Court
1:30 – 2:00 p.m. – Footprints
2:15 – 2:45 p.m. – Care Kids
Tuesday Nov. 24, Dec. 8, Jan. 5 & Jan. 19
12 – 12:30 p.m. – Purdy Store
12:45 – 1:15 p.m. – Jarratt Ball Park
1:30 – 2:00 p.m. – Baby Sitter on Blanks Lane
2:15 – 2:45 p.m. – Family YMCA of Emporia-Greensville
Thursday Nov. 26, Dec. 10, Jan. 7 & Jan. 21
12 – 12:30 p.m. – Top Hand Foundation
12:45 – 1:15 p.m. – Northwood Village
1:30 – 2:00 p.m. – Reese Village
2:15 – 2:45 p.m. – Unkle Odie’s
