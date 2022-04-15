The Community Youth Center has a rich history in Emporia, dating back to 1959. As time passed, activities became fewer and fewer. By 2010 the main building on Halifax St. was in the foreclosure process. It appeared the site would turn into a memory of a previous generation.
In 2004, Thelma Atkins-Riley moved back to the area to take a job as a Southside Virginia Community College faculty member. She can’t recall if anything was going on at the CYC at the time. When word of the foreclosure got around in 2010, Atkins-Riley and a group of concerned individuals rolled up their sleeves and went to work to save the site. The group hired an attorney, went to public hearings, and waited for answers. The CYC-saving work bore fruit.
“In 2011 we were able to borrow the money to get the main building out of foreclosure and paid it off in 2020,” Atkins-Riley said. “The other structures and property were not involved in the foreclosure.”
The work on the CYC had just begun.
Atkins-Riley formed a plan to open the swimming pool for youth for the summer of 2012. She had a critical hurdle to clear — her group didn’t have a penny. Marva Dunn was stunned to discover Atkins-Riley’s dream of opening the pool with an empty wallet to cover the costs — yet Dunn went all-in on the pool opening effort. She raised more than $7,000. It wasn’t nearly enough revenue to cover the costs, but a piece of bubble gum and baling wire patchwork plan proved successful for that first year.
“A few members paid out of pocket for the pool manager and lifeguards on a weekly pay as you go situation,” Atkins-Riley said. “The kids had so much fun, and the pool has been open every summer since. We were open during the pandemic. During the summer of 2021, we served 1,320 youth of Emporia and 1,220 youth of Greensville County with the help of the YMCA Summer Youth Program. They used our pool during the summer.”
The Greensville Memorial Foundation is responsible for renovating the large swimming pool. If the chips fall in place, the baby pool will be ready for summer. The CYC pool is the only public swimming pool in Emporia-Greensville.
CYC Ltd. has a long way to go, but the great strides in the site’s rehabilitation are an enormous accomplishment. The roofing cost of more than $60,000 was a daunting number. No problem. The roof is now completed and paid for. Inside renovations are underway, and Atkins-Riley said plans are in motion to upgrade the basketball and tennis courts.
In April 2013, CYC Ltd. received its 501 C-3 status. Atkins-Riley said the original mission of the CYC remained intact, other than it is now inclusive to all citizens of Emporia-Greensville. To discover the original mission of the CYC, we must look into its founding more than 60 years ago.
CYC history
The Community Center, Inc. was the original name of the CYC when it was founded in 1959. It offered recreational opportunities for African American children during a time of segregation. S.W. Tucker served as the first registered agent for the CYC, overseen by 16 directors. The land for the CYC was purchased in 1960, and the building was erected in 1964. The swimming pool was built in 1967.
The CYC offered an enormous amount of activities for the youth. Fully operational baseball and softball fields were going strong. Tennis and basketball courts provided other opportunities for the kids. Shuffleboard, boxing, ping pong, and volleyball were a few more athletic opportunities provided at the CYC at the time. It was also a place for day camps, scout troop meetings, and even a daycare program for youth.
“The mission was to provide a safe environment that would offer enriching recreational, educational and cultural activities for the Black youth, and to deter activities that led to the dangers of the streets and unsafe areas,” Atkins-Riley said. “That concern is here today as we are trying to find solutions through the City and County initiatives to provide a safe and meaningful environment for our youth and community.”
The CYC Ltd. leadership is working diligently on plans to expand the services at the site. Atkins-Riley said the CYC has received a lot of help through the years. She thanked the governing bodies of the City of Emporia, Greensville County, the Greensville Memorial Foundation, Emporia Rotary Club, Riparian Woman’s Club, Emporia Police Department, YMCA, Emporia Sheriff’s Office, and Greensville County Sheriff’s Office, as well as individual donations and contributions to keep the CYC operational.
