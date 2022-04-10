SOUTH HILL — Michelle Cosimeno of Franklin County, North Carolina, won the VCU Health Community Memorial Hospital (VCU Health CMH) February Team Member of the Month award for STAR service. Cosimeno exhibited Safety, Teamwork, Accountability and Relationships to earn her nomination.
Back in December, the health system underwent a major transition to get all hospitals and clinics on the same electronic health record (EHR) system to simplify care navigation for patients.
“Michelle Cosimeno’s limitless sense of compassion is repeatedly demonstrated by her daily work,” Samantha McQuage said. “She often goes above and beyond to ensure good customer service and has been recognized repeatedly for her dependability and follow through to ensure needs and timelines are met.”
Cosimeno has worked as a clinical informaticist for more than two years. Before coming to VCU Health CMH, she worked at a hospital in Rocky Mount.
“I was honored someone would take the time to nominate me,” Cosimeno said. “When helping my coworkers, I always keep an open mind and try to understand their perspective. Treat people the way they want to be treated.”
She asks the community to continue to be patient because employees are still learning the system. “It is a wonderful tool with a robust patient portal, giving people access to their health care at their fingertips.”
Cosimeno lives in Youngsville with her husband and dog. They have two grown children: a daughter who is a data analyst and a son who works in the film industry. Cosimeno is a huge Buffalo Bills fan, having moved from Buffalo in 1998. She enjoys spending time in the pool in the summer and going to the movies in the winter.
Cosimeno received the STAR service award, STAR pin, a parking tag that allows her to park wherever she wants for the month of March and a $40 gift card.
Other employees nominated in February were Phyllis Cavan in administration, Natalie Gwaltney in the emergency room, and Kathryn Spence in acute care.
