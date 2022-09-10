Richmond, VA – On Wednesday, Congressman A. Donald McEachin (VA-04) announced the launch of his annual VA-04 Photography Contest for 2022.
The VA-04 Photography Contest challenges constituents to submit photographs of Virginia’s Fourth Congressional District. The competition is open to all residents of the district, regardless of age, and the winner’s photograph will be displayed in Rep. McEachin’s congressional offices and on his social media platforms.
“I am thrilled to announce the start of our annual photography competition,” said Rep. McEachin (VA-04). “I am always impressed by the level of creativity and artistry constituents in my district display through their photography. Last year’s winner, Heath Covey, captured the serenity of Chesapeake with his ‘Great Bridge Sunrise’ submission, and I am confident this year’s participants will continue to show the beauty of Virginia’s Fourth. I encourage anyone with an interest in photography or a love of our district to step outside and take photos of the wonderful vistas and landscapes in the communities we get to call home.”
The following rules apply to this year’s competition:
• You must be a constituent of Virginia’s Fourth Congressional District
• Photos must be submitted by the original photographer
• By submitting your photo, you authorize Rep. McEachin’s office to display your photo online and/or in his congressional offices. You also waive whatever rights you may have to the photo.
• Any photo of a minor must be submitted by a parent or guardian of the minor who agrees to the conditions listed above
The deadline to submit a photo for consideration is October 5th, 2022.
For more information, including how to submit your photograph, visit Rep. McEachin’s website.
