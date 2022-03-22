LAWRENCEVILLE – The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an assault and battery case.
Captain Brad Evans said Wesley Burton Cole, 30, from South Hill, Virginia is charged with assault and battery on March 6, 2022. Sergeant A. W. Connell responded to a disturbance around 4:02 p.m. at the Davis Travel Center in Warfield. The caller said her nephew, Wesley Cole, was at a party in South Hill and called her to pick him up and take him back to Chesterfield County. Cole’s grandmother was a passenger who rode with the caller to pick Cole up. The caller said on Interstate 85 near the 31-mile marker Cole began to threaten her and said he would harm her with a gun if she didn’t stop at the Davis Travel Center and buy him a Dr. Pepper. The victim stated that Cole was sitting in the back seat and he reached in the front trying to take the keys from the ignition, grabbing and pulling on her arm. He was grabbing at her arm and grabbed the wheel and almost caused the victim to have an accident. The victim got off at Exit 39 and went to the Davis Travel Center. When she arrived she called 911. Both people stayed in Davis Travel Plaza until Connell arrived because they were afraid of Cole.
Connell made contact with Cole sitting in the back seat. Connell could smell a strong odor of alcohol coming from his person. A preliminary breath test was performed and Cole blew a 0.10% BAC. Cole denied doing anything but was clearly upset and disheveled.
Connell arrested Cole for assault and reckless driving. He searched Cole and did not find a weapon. Cole was taken before the magistrate and held on a $2,500 secured bond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.