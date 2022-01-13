Despite the ongoing pandemic and the infirmities that put them in the facility to begin with, the sounds of laughter and pleasant conversation echoed through the halls of Greensville Health and Rehab.
The building that would eventually become home to the facility was constructed in 1988 as a separate wing of the already-existing Greensville Memorial Hospital on Weaver Avenue. In 2003, GMH moved to a brand new, 140,000 square foot space (now known as Bon Secours Southern Virginia Medical Center) elsewhere in Emporia. Today, the Health and Rehab facility is all that is left of the original hospital space.
Today, Greensville Health and Rehab holds 65 beds as well as a fully-equipped gymnasium for physical therapy. GHR’s program for rehabilitation also includes occupational and speech therapy, as well as special diets whenever necessary.
“About 30% of our population comes in for therapy and then is able to go home,” said GHR Administrator Janet White. “We also serve a long-term care population, and those residents, of course, are usually here quite a bit longer.”
Still, COVID-19 has wreaked havoc on staffing across all industries, especially the medical field, and GHR is no exception. As it stands, the facility’s website advertises openings in new positions. However, White takes pride in the fact that the facility has not had to resort to using temporary workers to keep itself afloat.
“We have had challenging staffing situations to deal with this year,” said White, “But we’re proud to say we’ve managed to cover all the shifts that we’ve needed to cover during this difficult period, and we’ve not had to resort to agency staffing.”
Throughout the pandemic, for obvious reasons, GHR did not allow in-person visits to prevent staff and residents from possible COVID-19 exposure. That changed on Dec. 30, when GHR allowed both visitation and facility tours on a limited basis.
“Our doors are locked for safety reasons, but we do permit visitors to come in and see our residents,” said White. “They have to do a screening when they come to the facility and sign a log to enter, and then they are permitted to visit the residents.”
