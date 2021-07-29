When the state of emergency ended June 30, the 60-day countdown on the moratorium prohibiting utility service disconnection began. On Aug. 29, Virginia municipalities can resume their utility service disconnection for lack of payment.
As of July 13, the outstanding revenue from utility payments in the City of Emporia was $227,234.66. City Manager William Johnson revealed the plan to recoup the owed revenue.
“The outstanding balance that occurred during those months will be divided by six for a total amount due each month until paid in full,” he said. “This will allow six months to pay the outstanding balance in addition to paying current bills thereafter.”
The Emporia City Council unanimously approved the collection proposal. To be eligible for the six-month plan, residents must show COVID-19 contributed to losing a job or wages. Staying at home to care for children due to closure in daycare or school is one of the COVID-19 Municipal Utility Relief Program application qualifications.
In other action:
— The City’s governing body appropriated more than $64,000 into the Emporia Police Department’s operating budget. Its Communication Center received a $51,828 grant to purchase Power Phone Emergency Medical Dispatch software. The remaining revenue to bring the total to $64,775 comes from the asset forfeiture fund.
— The City Council approved the allocation of approximately $2.7 million it will receive. The revenue comes from the Coronavirus State & Local Fiscal Recovery Fund. It was established under the American Rescue Plan. It marks the remainder of the initial $5.56 million promised to the municipality. Johnson said the revenue would be distributed per federal guidelines.
