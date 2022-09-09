As if one public health crisis wasn’t enough, schools across the world now have to come to grips with the threat of monkeypox.
On Aug. 4, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services officially declared a public health emergency in regards to monkeypox. The first known case of monkeypox in Virginia was reported on May 27.
Like its more dangerous ancestor smallpox, monkeypox spreads primarily through physical contact, either through people who have already contracted the illness or through surfaces which have been touched by an infected person. The most common symptoms of monkeypox are a blister-like rash, swollen lymph nodes, congestion, cough, fever, sore throat, muscle aches, and fatigue.
While children are less susceptible to catching monkeypox than others, those who do are more at risk of severe illness. According to Nemours, it can take from 5 to 21 days from initial infection for symptoms to show up.
In a statement issued Monday morning, Greensville County Public Schools advised all students and staff to self-monitor for monkeypox symptoms and wash their hands at every opportunity. Anyone who is positive for monkeypox will be asked to stay home until they no longer show symptoms.
“Many of the steps we are taking with COVID-19 will also help us prevent the potential spread of monkeypox,” wrote Division Superintendent Dr. Kelvin Edwards. “If there is a confirmed case of monkeypox in a school or classroom, we will notify staff and families as soon as possible.”
Last year, Greensville County Public Schools returned to full-time in-person learning after over a year of distance learning forced by the COVID-19 pandemic. However, for one week in January, GCPS was forced to return to distance learning after a particularly bad outbreak caused by the omicron variant.
