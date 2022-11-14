In its more than two decades of operation, the Emporia-Greensville Fuller Center for Housing (formerly known as the Emporia-Greensville Habitat for Humanity) has constructed 10 houses for families in need and is nearing completion on an 11th. On Saturday morning at its thrift store on Atlantic Street, the organization met with prospective candidates who were interested in applying to be the recipient of the 12th house.
On average, it takes roughly two years for the Fuller Center to finish a new house. The organization is largely dependent on donations from the community, which have slowed down considerably in recent years due to the rough economic climate.
There are certain criteria that have to be met for a candidate to be considered for a new home from the Fuller Center. First and foremost, the candidate must have good enough credit — a rating of at least 550 — so the Center is assured that it will not have to foreclose on the property. The candidate’s living situation will also be considered if they are in substandard housing.
“It takes about a year to find a family because we want to be sure that the family will pay their bills on time,” said Reverend George Pugh.
Even for those lucky enough to be selected by the Fuller Center, moving into the new home isn’t as simple as it sounds. The selected candidate must put in their fair share of the work into the construction, maintenance, and upkeep of the house. This is called “sweat equity”, and the candidate must put at least 500 hours of their time into the home, time which is closely tracked.
“Sweat equity is the work a future homeowner spends to build his or her own home, as well as the home of other future homeowners,” said board member Cornell Hines. “It is the central principle in our mission of building a community and partnering with families to provide a ‘hand up’, not a handout.”
Five hundred hours of labor may sound difficult, but don’t tell Ebonie Mallory, who is set to move into the Fuller Center’s 11th house on Washington Street along with her family as soon as it is finished.
According to board member Gloria White, Mallory is the first recipient to complete her hours of sweat equity before the house was even completed — with most of the hours spent volunteering at the Fuller Center’s store.
“She is doing a beautiful job,” said Rev. Pugh. “She put in so many hours here, and we don’t ask her to do it, but she just wants to help out.”
Mallory was on hand at Saturday’s meeting to promote the Fuller Center’s cause, struggling to hold back tears as she did so. Her selection to inhabit the Center’s 11th house meant an escape from a less-than-ideal living situation at her prior apartment.
“There was mold on my back porch,” said Mallory. “Mold had gotten into the house. … I let the landlord know. He just didn’t want to do anything.”
“I just want to thank God. He has blessed me and my two kids.”
