On Tuesday, the National Ruritan Club president visited Emporia for the first time since 2019. Glen Broadwater came to the Meherrin Ruritan Club to provide words of encouragement to local Ruritans.
Six former national club leaders joined Broadwater, including Emporia’s Bobby Wrenn. Broadwater’s local Ruritan affiliate in Nickelsville, Virginia, is similar to the Meherrin club. It’s based in a small rural community.
It took a couple of years to successfully recruit Broadwater into the Ruritan Club. Once he joined the organization, he was all in. Broadwater described Ruritan members throughout the country as a second family. The national organization is committed to serving its communities.
“Our vision is to make communities a better place to live,” Broadwater said. “Ruritans are about fellowship, good will and community service. The best friends you will ever have in your life are Ruritans. They are salt of the earth people.”
In January, Broadwater was installed as president during the Ruritan National Convention in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
Broadwater will be seeing plenty of salt of the earth people soon. As national president, he travels extensively, visiting Ruritan clubs. His upcoming journey soon will take him to other parts of Virginia, North Carolina, Louisiana, and Ohio. It’s all part of the job — usually.
The previous president, Linward Hedgepeth, did not have the opportunity to travel nearly as much as his predecessors. He is the only national president to serve in the position for two years. Approximately two months into his term, COVID-19 hit the nation. It impacted Ruritan clubs throughout the country. Hedgepeth described his reign during his Tuesday visit to the Meherrin Ruritan Club.
“It was different to say the least,” he said. “We had a lot of firsts. We were off to a good start and had all our plans in place, then we had to abandon them once COVID hit. There was no blueprint.”
Hedgepeth, and Ruritan leaders scrambled to keep the club’s national office open, pay the bills, and keep the national magazine running. Virtual meetings became the norm, which doesn’t jibe with the organization’s stress of coming together in fellowship.
Hedgepeth and Ruritans managed a course to survive the pandemic on the national and local levels.
“The people were resilient,” Hedgepeth said. “They worked from home, came in and volunteered and did what it took to keep the magazine going. There were so many things that people did to come together and do what needed to be done. Without the volunteer time from them, the board and members I don’t know what we would have done.”
The changes in the everyday business forced by the pandemic are not all for the worse. Broadwater said the virtual capability allows the national board to make critical decisions more timely.
After COVID hit, Ruritan clubs throughout the nation added extra focus on doing their part to help first responders in their communities. Firefighters, law enforcement, and medical personnel is front and center of Ruritan’s focus. The drive-thru cookouts became the norm, allowing for a more profitable fundraising event. The money raised by Ruritans is dispersed right back into their local communities.
Tuesday was a night of fellowship for the Meherrin Ruritan Club. It was a little more special with a visit from its current and former national leaders.
