The community knows when veterans are honored through a ceremony in Emporia-Greensville, American Legion Post 151 plays a large role. For nearly two months, the Post has been without a site to gather.
That could change before the new year kicks in if plans come to fruition. On Nov. 10, the Greensville County Planning Commission will look over a special use permit submitted by the Post asking for permission to construct a building on Liberty Road. If the request is granted, the Greensville County Board of Supervisors will take up the matter at 6 p.m. on Dec. 7.
For the past eight years, members met at a house on Quarry Road near Skippers. Before renting the space in 2012, Post 151 gathered at public facilities for meetings and Post functions. If all goes according to plan, American Legion Post 151 will have a site to build a clubhouse to call home. The date of the public hearing, Dec. 7, is the 79th anniversary of “The Day that lives in infamy,” Pearl Harbor.
Post 151 was granted a temporary charter in April of 1975 and received its permanent charter the following September with 25 charter members.
Those attending the public hearing are asked to call the County office between 8:30 a.m. and 4:40 p.m. on Dec. 7 at 434-348-4232. The hearing will be at the Golden Leaf Commons at 1300 Greensville County Circle in Emporia. Face coverings and social distancing are required to attend County meetings.
For 45 years, American Legion Post 151 has fought for veterans’ issues and followed the national American Legion mission of promoting Americanism, patriotism, and educating the public.
The organization is now just two small steps away from having a home of its own.
