Sussex County Public Schools have joined with a number of other public school divisions and schools across the commonwealth in a new COVID testing program to help prevent the spread of COVID-19,
According to information from school officials, the ViSSTA (Virginia School Screening Testing for Assurance program) program aims to cut down classroom transmission by catching asymptomatic and pre-symptomatic cases as well as connecting schools with vendors that provide on-site COVID testing.
ViSSTA, a partnership between the Virginia Department of Health and the Department of Education, was originally begun as a pilot program from the VDH in partnership with Abbott BinaxNOW rapid antigen tests, and has developed into what Dr. Laurie Forlano, Deputy Director with the VDH Office of Epidemiology, has described as a more comprehensive testing strategy.
Weekly pool testing began on September 24, and according to SCPS officials, as of October 1, 52 public school divisions and 17 private schools across Virginia had filled out a commitment form for participating in the ViSSTA program.
The voluntary COVID-19 testing program, funded by the American Rescue Plan, is available to both SCPS students and employees at no cost to the Division, Employees or Parents/Guardians, they said. Weekly testing - one day per week- is offered at all instructional buildings on the SCPS campus as well as via drive-thru as requested or needed.
A statement from Sussex County Public Schools says that the goal is “to add an additional layer of security of maintaining a safe environment for all students and staff at Sussex County Public Schools. Early detection is the first defense, and together we can make a difference.”
They also stated that the division welcomes new participants. Consent forms granting permission for students and employees to be tested are available on the SCPS website under “Quick Links” or School apps. Parents or employees with questions are asked to contact a SCPS School Nurse.
