The 1st annual Big Tent Event will be held on Saturday, September 24 at 24060 Christanna Highway in Alberta, Virginia beginning at 9 a.m. A live auction will begin at 10 a.m. Lots include furniture, china, crystal, flatware, ceramics, home décor, and collectables.
All proceeds will help pay for the renovations to The Original Curiosity Camp, the children’s hands on science museum to be housed at that same location. Director Ava Bowen comments, “We are planning to have exhibit halls and a science lab downstairs as well as outside learning centers including a koi pond and bird sanctuary. Coming to the museum will be fun and educational. It will benefit everyone in the community.”
If you would like to donate items to be auctioned, please call Miss Ava at (704) 942-8817. Monetary donations can be mailed to the address listed above or sent electronically to paypal.me/missavasciencelady. Collection jars are available to place in local businesses at their request.
