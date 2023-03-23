RICHMOND, Va., March 23, 2023 – Residents of 29 Virginia counties could be eligible for U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development grant funding to help repair homes damaged by severe storms in 2022.
Grants of up to $40,675 are being offered through the Rural Disaster Home Repair Grant Program to help qualifying homeowners pay for expenses incurred as a result of Presidentially declared disasters in the last calendar year. They can also be used to prepare a site for a manufactured home or to relocate a manufactured home.
Applicants must have household incomes that do not exceed the low-limits based on their household size and county, and residences must be located in the following eligible rural areas:
Albemarle
Amelia
Appomattox
Bedford
Buchanan
Buckingham
Caroline
Charlotte
Culpeper
Cumberland
Essex
Fauquier
Fluvanna
Goochland
Greene
Hanover
King George
King William
Louisa
Madison
Nelson
Orange
Powhatan
Prince Edward
Rappahannock
Spotsylvania
Stafford
Tazewell
Westmoreland
“Rural Virginia is much more than just a great place to live,” said Perry Hickman, USDA Rural Development Virginia State Director. “It is home to many members of our state team who have forged strong connections with neighbors across the commonwealth. If your home was damaged by a designated disaster, we stand ready to help you access the resources needed to rebuild your home and community.”
Under the Biden-Harris Administration, Rural Development provides loans and grants to help expand economic opportunities, create jobs and improve the quality of life for millions of Americans in rural areas. This assistance supports infrastructure improvements; business development; housing; community facilities such as schools, public safety and health care; and high-speed internet access in rural, Tribal and high-poverty areas. For more information, visit www.rd.usda.gov. Get regular USDA Rural Development updates through our GovDelivery subscription option.
USDA touches the lives of all Americans each day in so many positive ways. Under the Biden-Harris Administration, USDA is transforming America’s food system with a greater focus on more resilient local and regional food production, promoting competition and fairer markets for all producers, ensuring access to safe, healthy and nutritious food in all communities, building new markets and streams of income for farmers and producers using climate-smart food and forestry practices, making historic investments in infrastructure and clean energy capabilities in rural America, and committing to equity across the Department by removing systemic barriers and building a workforce more representative of America. To learn more, visit www.usda.gov.
