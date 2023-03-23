RICHMOND, Va., March 23, 2023 – Residents of 29 Virginia counties could be eligible for U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development grant funding to help repair homes damaged by severe storms in 2022.

Grants of up to $40,675 are being offered through the Rural Disaster Home Repair Grant Program to help qualifying homeowners pay for expenses incurred as a result of Presidentially declared disasters in the last calendar year. They can also be used to prepare a site for a manufactured home or to relocate a manufactured home.

