Currently the Virginia State Police are investigating a two vehicle accident involving one of its own.
Earlier this morning, at approximately 4:56 a.m., the trooper was sitting in the median( across from the VDOT weigh station) running radar on Interstate 664 prior to the Monitor Merrimac Bridge Tunnel(MMBT) on the Suffolk side. The trooper was stationary facing northbound traffic when he was struck from behind by a 2014 Honda Accord.
Fire and rescue have been called to the scene and both parties were transported with non-life threatening injuries.
