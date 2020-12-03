The Emporia-Greensville community is mourning the loss of William (Billy) Harris, Jr., who died Monday at a Petersburg medical facility after battling an undisclosed illness for a few weeks.
“He’s been a real asset to our community,” retired Greensville County Clerk of Court Bobby Wrenn said. “He’s been an outstanding public servant and a great volunteer his entire life.”
In 1963 the Greensville Volunteer Rescue Squad was chartered, and Harris was a founding member. He spent 57 years volunteering for the organization he helped bring to the community.
In 2018 Harris received a distinct honor for his service on the GVRS. During the group’s annual award banquet, Corey Morefield presented Harris with a large plaque honoring Harris’ work for the organization.
“I am more than honored to have the opportunity to present this award. I can honestly say this award has never been presented in the history of this rescue squad,” Morefield said as he handed the plaque to Harris. “He has served diligently, faithfully, and passionately.”
The long-time volunteer worked for the City of Emporia for 53 years. He was elected as treasurer in 1969, a position he held for 51 years. Harris headed an office recognized by the state numerous times for its quality of work.
In October of 2018, Mayor Mary Person presented Harris with a plaque recognizing his 50-plus years of service in Emporia. The mayor praised Harris for his long-term dedication. She said it was a testament to his commitment to the city and its citizens. Emporia’s citizens rewarded Harris for his service by voting him back to the treasurer’s office time after time.
There will be a visitation honoring Harris on Saturday, Dec. 5 from 5 p.m. - 8 p.m. at the Greensville Volunteer Rescue Squad building at 513 South Main St. in Emporia. Harris’ funeral is at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 6 at Calvary Baptist Church, 310 North Main St. in Emporia. A graveside service will follow at Emporia Cemetery on Brunswick Ave. Face coverings are required.
Emporia-Greensville feels a little emptier today with the loss of Harris. Still, his legacy continues to touch the lives of those in the community. Harris dedicated his life to make a better place to live.
