Bon Secours brought its heart and vascular care to Emporia when its leaders saw a need for it in the community. Cardiologist Dr. Mitesh S. Amin said he and his staff had a lot of no-shows for appointments in Colonial Heights for people from Emporia. When the heart and vascular care came to the local medical facility, the number of no-shows for appointments dropped.
Amin said healthcare professionals at Bon Secours Southern Virginia Medical Center are all about prevention. That certainly rings true when it comes to heart health. Several factors contribute to heart disease. There are things one can do to lessen the risks of heart disease.
Blockages in arteries are a common ailment for some people with heart disease. Amin said a preventable treatment lessening the chances of blockages of arteries include lifestyle changes. Regular exercise is one prevention method. Another is a healthy diet.
A high cholesterol intake is one factor increasing the risks of heart disease. Limiting cholesterol intake is an excellent plan to lower the risk of heart disease. Amin said there had been a shift in the last decade to using more olive oil products and getting away from processed foods and fats. Busy people, many times, take the shortcut of eating fast food more often than they should. That is not a recipe for a healthy heart.
The use of tobacco products increases health risks in several fashions. Smokers are at higher risk of heart disease than non-smokers.
High blood pressure is an imminent warning of an increased risk of a heart attack or a stroke. Checking one’s blood pressure and controlling it is imperative for heart health.
Obesity is another factor in increased risk for heart disease. Find out your Body Mass Index (BMI) to see where you fit on the scale. A BMI of 30 or above puts an adult in the obese category. The ideal BMI is 25.
Premature heart disease is a genetic condition for many people. It is not as controllable, but there are precautions one can take. Begin a routine of a regular check-up with a physician by age 45.
Heart disease is the No. 1 killer for Americans above the age of 60. Prevention is the best formula for limiting the risks of heart failure.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.