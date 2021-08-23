DINWIDDIE, Va -- Dinwiddie Police have identified and arrested two men who were in connection to stolen wrought iron gates from churches.
Colonial Heights residents Cory Michael Turner, 48, and Matthew Anthony Rushmore Mills, 43, were arrested Monday Aug. 16 and were charged with receiving and concealing stolen property.
The wrought iron gates from two church cemeteries, which were reported stolen earlier in August, have been recovered and will be returned to the churches.
Other items the suspects sold were also found by authorities that were possibly taken from other cemeteries in the area.
