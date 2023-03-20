-

Tractor

 Mark Mathews/I-M

WYTHEVILLE—Farmers are busy planting their crops, and that means motorists will likely encounter slow-moving farm equipment on roadways. 

Spring planting season can be a dangerous time for farmers and motorists traveling on rural roads. Though only 19% of people in the U.S. live in rural areas, almost half of fatal roadway accidents occur in these areas. Additionally, a 2021 report published in the Open Journal of Safety Science and Technology stated that the percentage of fatal crashes involving farm equipment “can be nearly five times higher” than the average for all road crashes. 

