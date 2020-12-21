HALIFAX, NC — On Dec. 20, 202 at approximately 7 a.m. The Halifax County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a missing person. Lacy Bunch, 72 was last seen in the 500 block of Bell Street in Enfield, North Carolina.
Bunch is a black male that is 5'5" tall, weighing approximately 130 pounds, slim build, short red hair, brown eyes, and light brown skin complexion. He was last seen wearing a dark colored T-shirt, gray pants, and believed to not have on socks or shoes.
According to family members, Bunch suffers from dementia and may not have been taking his medication. Anyone that may have seen or has any information on Bunch's whereabouts is asked to contact the Halifax County Sheriff's Office or your local law enforcement agency.
