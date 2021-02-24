NEWPORT NEWS — On Tuesday, a state police supervisor attempted to pull over a vehicle for reckless driving by speed that resulted in a short pursuit, accident, arrest, and the recovery of stolen firearms.
At approximately 12:09 p.m., a Virginia State Police Sergeant observed a 2016 Toyota Corolla at a high rate of speed (106MPH/55MPH zone) traveling eastbound Interstate 64, with four male occupants. The Sergeant attempted to pull the vehicle over with activation of emergency equipment, but the driver refused to pull over, and continued speeding down Interstate 64. The driver, an 18 year old male, was observed changing lanes in and out of traffic, when he lost control, ran off the roadway and struck the jersey wall. Upon striking the jersey wall, the vehicle came back onto the roadway, sideswiped a 2011 Chevrolet Cruz, and then continued to run off the road, striking the guardrail, before coming to rest on the shoulder. All adult male occupants were not wearing their seatbelts and were detained shortly after.
Upon searching the vehicle, three loaded firearms were located, and of the three, two of the firearms were reported as stolen. The driver and passenger suffered minor injuries and were transported to Riverside Regional Hospital, where they were released shortly after. The back seat passengers (both males) also claimed injuries, but were treated and released at the scene.
The driver, an 18 year old male, was charged with felony elude, concealed weapon, reckless driving, possession of a stolen firearm, and possession of marijuana. He was taken to Newport News City Jail where he received no bond.
The passenger, an 18 year old male, was charged with concealed weapon and possession of a stolen firearm, he was also taken to Newport News City Jail and received a secured bond.
The two backseat passengers, a 19 year old male and a 21 year old male, have not been charged at this time. The investigation is ongoing, and more charges are pending based upon consultation with the Commonwealth Attorney's Office.
The driver of the 2011 Chevrolet Cruz, did not suffer any injuries as a result of the accident.
Currently this is an ongoing criminal investigation, the names of those involved will not be released at this time.
