The Town of Jarratt will hold a fundraising concert on Sunday, Nov. 13 at Johns Mansville Clubhouse on South Allen Road. Proceeds will go directly toward the renovation of the clubhouse.
David Ridout and Unbroken Acoustics will provide the music, while Ray Ridout of Ridout Entertainment will serve as DJ for the event.
Although the town of Jarratt has had ownership of the property since 2015, the property itself was not actually located within Jarratt until earlier this year, when the town limits were shifted slightly to contain the 5.16-acre plot of land.
Each ticket for the fundraiser will cost $30, and both food and beer is included in the price.
Tickets can be obtained from the Jarratt town office or from the Touch of Country home goods store in Emporia.
The renovation of the clubhouse has been a hot topic among the residents of Jarratt ever since the town took possession of the property.
Jarratt is seeking to install new flooring, windows, entry doors, lighting, and electrical outlets, as well as adding a new walk-in cooler and freezer.
