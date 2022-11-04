-
Sylvia Allen/Brunswick Times-Gazette

SPC4Life hosted a Business After Hours for the Brunswick Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022 providing the perfect opportunity for the public to see the new headquarters located in the former Bank of America building, 300 North Main Street, next to the Lawrenceville Town Office. The food was delicious and everyone seemed to enjoy the fellowship. For more information email kchrisstephenson@gmail.com or visit spc4life.org and follow them on Facebook at SPC4LIFE.