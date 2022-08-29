According to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia, U.S. Magistrate Judge Mark R. Colombell accepted a guilty plea from former Emporia resident Muata Khalif. The 55-year-old pleaded guilty to conspiring to commit wire fraud to defraud the American Red Cross of disaster relief funds allocated for Hurricane Harvey victims in Texas.
Court documents say in October of 2017, Khalif obtained the Client ID and reference numbers of at least 116 individuals in the areas impacted by the storm. Khalif conspired with others to obtain personal information of Texas residents to apply for and receive the Red Cross disaster relief payments in the individuals’ names.
He went to Wal-Mart stores in several municipalities, including Emporia, to retrieve the revenues allocated to the individuals. Khalif received more than $46,000 in the defrauding scheme.
Hurricane Harvey reached landfall in August of 2017. The storm brought devastation in its path to residents of Texas and Louisiana. Wal-Mart is one of the stores assigned as a location applicants’ could retrieve their sister relief payments.
Khalif now resides in Richardson, Texas. He is scheduled for sentencing on Sept. 17 and faces a maximum of up to 20 years in prison.
