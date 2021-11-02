After coming up short in a tightly contested race for the 75th District in the Virginia House of Delegates in 2017, Republican H. Otto Wachsman appears to have cleared the hurdle Tuesday. The Virginia Public Access Project vpap.org called the race for Wachsman.
With 80 of 86 precincts reporting, Wachsman leads incumbent Roslyn C. Tyler 1,475 (52.57%)-13,032 (47.33%). The votes are not official until canvassed by election workers.
The independent pharmacist from Stony Creek ran on a campaign of fighting for a new prescription for Southside Virginia.
"It's amazing," Wachsman said. "We've been doing this for two and half years now. One way or another, we were going to take the next step, and I think it's going to be a great step for the district. It's time to really buckle down and make some positive changes."
Tyler was seeking a fifth term in the Virginia House of Delegates. She has represented the district since 2006. Tyler won the majority of votes in Emporia 1,087-723 and Greensville County 1,898-1,715.
Wachsman won 65% of the vote in Southampton County. The challenger also won in Sussex and Lunenburg counties. Tyler picked up the majority of votes in Franklin and Brunswick County. Wachsman is ready to get to work.
"Everything we've done in the 75th for the past 10-15 years seems like it's been in decline," Wachsman said. "When we looked at the census data a couple of months ago, every single locality in the 75th lost population. We need to find out why that is and turn things around, start doing things for all the people in the district and move forward."
