Richard Whitley, 37, was identified as a person of interest relating to cybercrimes against minors in a Colonial Heights Public Schools Facebook post published early on Monday, January 9 afternoon. Whitley worked as a computer-support paraprofessional at North Elementary School at the time of his arrest.
“Colonial Heights Public Schools was notified by the Colonial Heights Police Department this morning that Mr. Richard Whitley, a computer support paraprofessional at North Elementary School, was arrested earlier today and is a person of interest related to internet crimes against children. Mr. Whitley, who was hired in 2018, has also served as a substitute bus driver and summer school paraprofessional. We understand that the investigation is ongoing and do not have any further information at this time. The safety and wellbeing of our students is our top priority. Any Colonial Heights Public Schools students or parents who may need additional support at school should contact school administration.”
Whitley was arrested by FBI agents with the assistance of the Colonial Heights Police Department in Petersburg.
