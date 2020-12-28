On Monday, Dec. 21, Muddy Water Riding Club (MWRC) played the role of Santa Claus. Club members helped support the Emporia Sheriff’s Office Christmas Canned Food Drive and chose to donate extra gift bags to residents of Greensville Health and Rehabilitation Center.
Gift bags donated to GHRC included tumbler cups, throw blankets, body wash and word searches. The center’s staff was not able to display their usual angel tree this year, so the riding club had YMCA Pre-K classes color pictures and cards to be placed in the gift bags. Residents will open their gift bags on Christmas morning.
“We appreciate the opportunity to leave smiles on faces that otherwise may not have been possible,” said April Banner, a supporter of the riding club.
MWRC members raise money throughout the year through fundraising events and charity rides. The group says despite the COVID-19 pandemic, 2020 has remained a busy year. The group has donated to help victims of local domestic violence, raised money to help pay medical bills for a local after an automobile accident, and acquired a trailer for a family who lost their home in a fire.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.