RICHMOND – Congressman A. Donald McEachin (VA-04) Tuesday, Feb. 16 evening hosted a virtual town about Virginia’s COVID-19 Vaccine distribution. Congressman McEachin was joined by Virginia’s Chief Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer, Dr. Janice Underwood, Virginia’s Vaccine Coordinator, Dr. Danny Avula, and CEO of Virginia Health Care Association, Keith Hare.
“Many folks have valid concerns and questions about the vaccine, and I hope the information we provided last night alleviated some of those concerns,” said McEachin. “We also heard from constituents who wanted to find more information about how to register, and when they can expect to get their vaccine. Virginia is working to increase its distribution each day and to make sure that this vaccine is getting to folks and communities who need it most. Just yesterday, the Commonwealth launched a site where you can pre-register for the vaccine, no matter where you live in Virginia. My staff will continue to follow up with folks whose
questions we did not get to last night. I encourage my constituents to reach out to us if you need help getting more information about how to sign up for the vaccine, or the distribution plans in your community.”
McEachin’s Vaccine Town Hall comes on the heels of his letter to the Virginia Department of Health, in which he asked the department for an update on the progress of Virginia’s vaccine rollout, and expressed his concern that some communities in his district do not have equal access to getting the vaccine. Virginians interested in pre-registering to receive the COVID-19 vaccine or checking their registration status should visit https://vaccinate.virginia.gov.
