When Alexandra Pope isn’t serving as a junior member of the Greensville Volunteer Rescue Squad, and earning her Emergency Vehicle Operator Class Certificate, she is excelling academically.
Pope was recently accepted into the East Carolina University College of Nursing, in Greenville, North Carolina.
The acceptance into the program is highly competitive. Pope went through the nursing orientation on Jan. 6 and started classes this month.
Pope was recently recognized as a member of Sigma Alpha Lambda National Leadership and Honors organization dedicated to promoting and rewarding academic achievement and providing members with opportunities for community service, personal development, and lifelong professional fulfillment.
Pope was the recipient of the $7,500 Greensville Memorial Scholarship. She is the daughter of Charles and Christina Pope, the granddaughter of Tony and Betty Hobbs of Emporia, and the granddaughter of Linwood Pope, and the late Glenda Pope, of Emporia.
