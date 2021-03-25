After 111 years, the Confederate statue was removed from Courthouse Square in Emporia.
The statue of a Confederate soldier had stood on the grounds of the courthouse since 1910, when it was erected by the Daughters of the Confederacy of Greensville County.
The crew from Southside Grave & Vault, Inc. arrived at the statue at 7 a.m. to begin preparations to move the statue off its base. Shortly after 10 a.m., the statue was removed from its base and placed on a truck to be transported to the Emporia Cemetery. Other pieces of the statue’s base were subsequently removed and transported.
On July 1, 2020, a law signed by Gov. Ralph Northam went into effect, allowing localities to remove Confederate monument. Almost immediately, the Greensville County Board of Supervisors put out a notice of public hearing for Aug. 3, when citizens would be able to come forward and voice their opinions on the statue and its removal.
After hearing from 10 members of the public on Aug. 3, expressing both support and disdain for the statue, the Board voted 3-1 to remove the statue from the courthouse grounds. Then Board Chairman Belinda Astrop said she received a petition with over 100 signatures from residents calling for the statue’s removal. Board member William Cain said he would like to see the statue moved to a location where it “was not in view of the public.”
During the Nov. 16 Supervisors meeting, the Board fielded a bid of $62,300 for the relocation of the statue from Southside Grave. The bid proposed that the statue be moved to the Confederate section of the Emporia Cemetery. The location was deemed appropriate, and the Board voted 4-0 to accept the bid.
The Board previously agreed to pay costs associated with the statue’s relocation and its base. Those include any costs for “disassembly, moving and re-assembling the structure onto a properly prepared base.”
